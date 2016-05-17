The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Venezuela buys time as it reaches new oil deal with China
By
Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck
May 17, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Venezuela says a better deal over oil loans was reached with China, but authorities warn the economy is likely to remain in recession until the end of 2017.
Tags:
Venezuela
China
oil
Turkish town becoming front-line in Syrian war
Milking it – The man who paints cows
Last day of Ambassadors' excursion into Son Doong Cave
Russia's Lavrov raises concerns about U.S. missile shield in Europe
