Venezuela buys time as it reaches new oil deal with China

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck    May 17, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Venezuela says a better deal over oil loans was reached with China, but authorities warn the economy is likely to remain in recession until the end of 2017.
