White male cabinet raises fears of backsliding in diverse Brazil

By Reuters/Nathan Frandino   May 17, 2016 | 08:18 am GMT+7
Interim president Michel Temer's all white, male cabinet raises fears that steps toward diversity and social inclusion under leftist rule will be left to slide backwards.
