VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

911 call that led to the capture of Boston Marathon bombings suspect released

By Reuters - Nhung Nguyen   May 16, 2016 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Watertown police release the emergency phone call that ended the four day manhunt for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the suspects in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.
Tags: Boston Marathon Boston bombing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev 911
View more

White male cabinet raises fears of backsliding in diverse Brazil

Chinese policeman sets new planking world record

Vietnamese drumming prodigy wows world-famous rock band

Demonstrators, police clash over new constitution in Nepal

 
go to top