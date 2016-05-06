VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Passengers forced to abandon ship after fire rips through Ha Long Bay cruise boat

By Minh Cuong - Nhung Nguyen   May 6, 2016 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
A fire broke out on a small cruise ship on Friday in Tuan Chau International Port (Quang Ninh), forcing 40 passengers to jump ship to escape the flames.
Tags: Ha Long Bay
View more

Crowdsourcing app could help national security

Zika twins under the microscope in Brazil

Sadiq Khan becomes first Muslim mayor of London

SpaceX rocket launches, then lands at sea

 
go to top