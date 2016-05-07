The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
Zika twins under the microscope in Brazil
By
Reuters/Nathan Frandino
May 7, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7
Scientists trying to unravel the mysteries of the Zika epidemic in Brazil hope they can learn from cases of women giving birth to twins in which only one child is afflicted by the birth defect associated with the virus.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
virus zika
Zika
Brazil
View more
LED-lit pigeons illuminate New York skies in art exhibit
Horrifying moment passengers jump ship to escape the flames
Oil prices hit hard as Canadian wildfire shows no signs of waning
Crowdsourcing app could help national security
Reading:
Zika twins under the microscope in Brazil
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World