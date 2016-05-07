VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Crowdsourcing app could help national security

By Reuters/ Sharon Reich   May 7, 2016 | 08:14 am GMT+7
A new free smart phone app that tracks drone signals close to airports or crowded events could help prevent unmanned aerial vehicles being used for nefarious purposes such as terrorism.
Tags: drone Crowdsourcing terrorism app
View more

Hanoi treasure: 10 street foods that make you Hanoian - Part I

LED-lit pigeons illuminate New York skies in art exhibit

Horrifying moment passengers jump ship to escape the flames

Oil prices hit hard as Canadian wildfire shows no signs of waning

 
go to top