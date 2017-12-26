The most read Vietnamese newspaper
IS suicide bomber kills dozens as Kabul marks Persian New Year
The blast killed 33 and wounded 65, the health ministry said, while a security source said the bombing left 37 dead and 70 wounded.
ASEAN and Australia urge calm in East Sea
Leaders from ASEAN also agreed to work more closely to tackle the growing menace of violent extremism and ...
Australia warns Southeast Asia of high-tech terror threat
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the use of the 'dark web' by extremists and other criminals was a spiralling problem.
March 17, 2018 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Police link two deadly package bombs in Austin, Texas, to earlier attack
A 17-year-old African-American boy died on Monday when he found a package outside his house and brought it into the kitchen, where it exploded.
March 13, 2018 | 09:10 am GMT+7
Police to patrol Vietnam’s biggest airport in bid to beef up security
Two petrol bombs were planted at Tan Son Nhat Airport last year by a subversive group.
January 31, 2018 | 06:18 pm GMT+7
Suspects weep as parents testify at Paris attacks trial
'My life is hard now,' she said, describing how her 37-year-old son was shot seven times.
January 31, 2018 | 08:49 am GMT+7
Vietnam classifies US-based Vietnamese group as terrorist organization
The 'Provisional National Government of Vietnam' is allegedly behind multiple planned terrorist attacks against the country.
January 31, 2018 | 08:13 am GMT+7
IS poses threat to Iraq one month after 'liberation'
IS announced a comeback in the country's northwest last week.
January 18, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7
US puts Pakistan on notice: do more to stop terrorism
The White House said it would likely announce actions to pressure Pakistan within days.
January 03, 2018 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Gunman kills 9 in Egypt church attack claimed by IS
A gunman opened fire on a church south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least nine people in the latest apparent jihadist attack on Egypt's Christian minority.
December 30, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
10 hurt in Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing
Russian gov't has called the bombing an 'act of terror'.
December 28, 2017 | 05:22 pm GMT+7
Leader of failed terror attack on HCMC airport gets 16 years in prison
His group tried to set fire to Tan Son Nhat Airport using petrol bombs under instructions from an overseas 'subversive' group.
December 27, 2017 | 11:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam opens trial of 15 suspects linked to plot to set biggest airport on fire
They made botched attempts to deploy petrol bombs at Tan Son Nhat airport and at the residences of government leaders.
December 26, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
New York bombing heightens fears of holiday attacks
Alerts issued for travelers to Europe during holiday season.
December 13, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
New York subway attack shows limits of counterterror strategy
'This is a fact of life, whether you're in New York or London or Paris. It can happen anywhere.'
December 12, 2017 | 10:22 am GMT+7
