VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Show of force as armed police stage terror drill in Saigon

By Quynh Tran, Huu Khoa   December 15, 2019 | 08:39 pm GMT+7

More than 4,000 units of police, tanks, police dogs and others responded to different mock scenarios in an anti-terror exercise in downtown Saigon on Sunday.

[Caption]On the morning of December 15, Ho Chi Minh City rehearsed to handle order and security situations with the participation of many units such as police, Peoples Committee, military, international airport. Rehearsal at the same time in the center of District 1 and Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Tan Binh District).

Ho Chi Minh City authorities rehearse ways to handle security disturbance situations deploying different units in District 1 and the Tan Son Nhat International Airport.
Burning cars and vehicles can be seen at the practice.

Burning cars and vehicles are dealt with during the exercise.
In District 1, the hypothetical situation is that hundreds of people running motorcycles, holding sticks and banners screaming and attacking state and diplomatic agencies.

In District 1, the hypothetical situation has hundreds of people driving motorcycles, holding long sticks and banners, screaming and attacking state officials.
Within a radius of nearly one km 2, the roads of Hai Ba Trung - Nguyen Dinh Chieu - Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Du - Pham Ngoc Thach and Le Duan (District 1 and 3) are all sealed off. Security forces sprayed water cannons dispersed the crowd. The sound of explosions, gunfire, tear gas ... made the air urgent.

Security forces spray water cannons and disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, the sound of explosions and gunfire could be heard. 

Within a radius of nearly one square kilometer, the streets of Hai Ba Trung - Nguyen Dinh Chieu - Nam Ky Khoi Nghia - Nguyen Du - Pham Ngoc Thach and Le Duan in District 1 and District 3 are blocked for the drill to take place.
Armed tank with sniper on top at the drill.

An armed tank with sniper patrols a street.
In another situation, a terrorist group took advantage of the complicated situation of occupying the Peoples Committee head office in District 1 and holding hostages, while threaten to use used chemical explosives.

In another situation, a terrorist group occupies the District 1 People's Committee head office and holds people hostage, threatening to set off chemical explosives.
Hundreds of armed police with protective gears head to the Peoples Committee headquarter to rescue hostages.

Hundreds of armed police move ahead in formation to the people's committee headquarters to rescue hostages.
Police climb wall to infiltrate the building.

A police officer climbs a wall to enter the building.
Police dog participate the terrorism drill.

Police dogs participate in the terrorism drill.
Firefighters are extinguishing fires.

Firefighters go into action during the drill fires.
Police arrest troublemakers after hours of negotiation and attacking.

Police arrest troublemakers after hours of negotiations and attacking.
Emergency medical staff are in attendance to tend to injured victims and transfer them the hospital.The drill, organized by the HCMC Counter-Terrorism Committee, ended after three hours. The exercise deployed many specialized equipment for the first time. Traffic was restricted on Hai Ba Trung, Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia and Nguyen Du streets in Districts 1 and 3.  Under the Vietnamese law, the maximum penalty for terrorism, or conducting activities to overthrow the government is death. Last year, 15 people were detained for suspected involvement in explosions at a ward police station in the city’s Binh Chanh District in June.

Emergency medical staff are in attendance to tend to injured victims and transfer them the hospital.

The drill, organized by the HCMC Counter-Terrorism Committee, ended after three hours. The exercise deployed many specialized equipment for the first time.   

Under the Vietnamese law, the maximum penalty for terrorism, or conducting activities to overthrow the government is death. 
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Saigon terrorism terrorist attack terror drill District 1
 
Read more
Make friends, not enemies: Vietnam military strategy of non-alignment

Make friends, not enemies: Vietnam military strategy of non-alignment

Early saltwater intrusion threatens yet another Mekong Delta crisis

Early saltwater intrusion threatens yet another Mekong Delta crisis

Health ministry issues first public advisory on air pollution

Health ministry issues first public advisory on air pollution

Former ministers in the dock over illegal acquisition of private TV firm

Former ministers in the dock over illegal acquisition of private TV firm

Hue set to achieve federal city status by 2025

Hue set to achieve federal city status by 2025

Vietnam fourth in Southeast Asia food security ranking

Vietnam fourth in Southeast Asia food security ranking

Thick haze showcases worsening Hanoi air pollution

Thick haze showcases worsening Hanoi air pollution

Internet speed to remain sluggish until New Year

Internet speed to remain sluggish until New Year

 
go to top