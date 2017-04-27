The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Sail in style to world-renowned Ha Long Bay with luxury cruise liners
Indulge yourself with a brand new and spectacular cruise experience to Ha Long Bay.
Tourist junk sinks in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay; no fatalities
No tourists were on board at the time, and the three crew members were able to make their way to safety.
Vietnam named in top 15 most Instagrammed global cruise destinations
The world famous Ha Long Bay is also among the most mentioned on the photo sharing network, according to a survey.
January 13, 2018 | 10:17 am GMT+7
Ha Long Bay airport set to open next spring
The airport lies 31 miles from the famous bay and is designed to receive two million arrivals a year.
July 14, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Plug pulled on Vietnam's Ha Long Bay mining project
Excessive mining could destroy the value and beauty of the world heritage site.
June 28, 2017 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Sun Group to launch luxury resort in Ha Long Bay
The developer expects the project, designed by renowned experts, to stimulate tourism in Quang Ninh Province.
June 23, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Ha Long is beautiful: A surreal trip on Paloma Cruise inspired by 'Kong: Skull Island'
The famous blockbuster has turned the bay into one of the hottest travel destinations this year.
June 05, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Body of Vietnamese teacher found in Ha Long Bay after suicide jump
The man had been missing for three days and police ruled that he had committed suicide.
May 30, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
British tourist found dead aboard during a tour near Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
The young man was found hanged aboard a cruiser anchored near the popular tourism destination.
May 23, 2017 | 09:23 am GMT+7
Unnatural wonder: Public backlash over $9 mln archway into Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
The work was inspired by the marvelous bay, but many people have cringed at it.
April 28, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7
Tourists can go kayaking again in Ha Long Bay this May
Local authorities have asked that kayak services be added to the list of tourism products featured in eight registered attractions.
April 27, 2017 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province back-paddles Ha Long Bay kayaking ban in wake of backlash
Quang Ninh authorities have lifted the ban after only a week following opposition from travel firms.
April 07, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
Tourism firms see red as new ban sinks kayaking in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
Operators lament that the ban takes effect almost immediately, leaving them scrambling to make changes to their scheduled tours.
April 04, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese tour operators bump prices ahead of peak season
Tourists will now have to pay more for flights and tours to popular sites such as Ha Long Bay and Da Nang.
April 02, 2017 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam's popular resort town shuts down Chinese scam stores
These stores are only open to Chinese customers and discriminate against Vietnamese locals and tourists.
March 31, 2017 | 09:22 pm GMT+7
