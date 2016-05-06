VnExpress International
SpaceX rocket launches, then lands at sea

By Reuters - Nhung Nguyen   May 6, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7
An unmanned SpaceX rocket successfully launched a satellite into orbit then quickly returned to earth - landing on a platform in the ocean.
Tags: rocket
