Neighbors denounce woman who tied children to yard

Families who live in the neighborhood where two toddlers were found tied in the yard raise funds to help the children and say the woman charged with abusing them is no longer welcome.



Neighbors and volunteer agencies are pitching in to help the two toddlers who were found tied up behind this home, as well as six children found inside.



Police found the children when they were called to this home outside San Antonio, Texas.



Michelle Williams says she is the one who made the call, because she kept hearing the children crying.



"For three weeks I was listening to it. I felt bad. I felt real bad. I only wish I had made the call sooner."



Now she and other neighbors are trying to raise money to help the children, through donations and food sales.



A local volunteer agency is helping to provide counseling and other services to the children.



Police arrested 34-year-old Porucha Phillips, the mother of the six children inside the home and charged her with child abuse.



They're still searching for the parents of the toddlers found tied outside.