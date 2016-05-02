PSV thrash SC Cambuur 6-2 to keep pace with Ajax at the top of the Dutch league

VnExpress International
By Reuters   May 2, 2016 | 08:52 am GMT+7
PSV Eindhoven kept their Dutch championship hopes alive with a 6-2 victory over SC Cambuur in the Dutch league on Sunday (May 1).

Leaders Ajax Amsterdam kept their narrow lead with a 4-0 win over Twente Enschede as both teams won on the penultimate weekend of the championship to set up a decisive final day.

Ajax top the table with a better goal difference by six and barring a massive turnaround, they will win back the title if they win at relegation-threatened De Graafschap next Sunday.

Marco van Ginkel scored twice in PSV's win but two goals conceded were a blow to coach Philip Cocu, whose side conclude their campaign at PEC Zwolle.
