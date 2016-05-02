Trump: a victory in Indiana means nomination for president guaranteed

By Reuters May 2, 2016 | 08:56 am GMT+7

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tells supporters in Indiana that a victory in next Tuesday's Indiana primary will guarantee him the Republican nomination for president.



Story: Front-runner Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 1) that he will have essentially sealed the U.S. Republican presidential nomination if he wins Tuesday's contest in Indiana, where he now holds a big lead over chief rival Ted Cruz.



A new NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist opinion poll showed Trump with a wide lead in Indiana, 49 percent to 34 percent for Cruz and 13 percent for a third candidate, Ohio Governor John Kasich.



Trump, a 69-year-old real estate developer, sounded confident in an interview on "Fox News Sunday" when asked whether Indiana would basically end the long-running Republican race in his favor.