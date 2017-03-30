The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
child abuse
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Two babysitters face jail time for abusing 20 children at Saigon kindergarten
Video footage that went viral last November shows the women beating the children at a daycare center.
Seven charged in Australia over circus 'child abuse ring'
The systemic abuse of the children, all aged under eight, occurred between 2014 and 2016, police claim.
US military funded Afghan units accused of child abuses
Gross human rights violations were found, including child abuses in the Afghan security services as U.S. personnel had been told not to intervene.
January 24, 2018 | 10:41 am GMT+7
Hanoi man arrested for battering starving 10-year-old son
Doctors said he has a fractured skull and four cracked ribs after escaping from two years of torture.
December 08, 2017 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Child abuse in Vietnam's kindergartens continues to keep parents awake at night
Lack of supervision, increased stress at work and low salaries have been blamed for recent shocking reports.
December 04, 2017 | 08:31 pm GMT+7
Video captures shocking child abuse at Saigon nursery
The video shows three women slapping, kicking and punching the children, caning their feet and threatening them with a knife.
November 27, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese babysitter arrested after being captured slapping eight-week-old baby
Security camera footage shows the baby girl being hit multiple times in the face, head and back.
November 24, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7
77-year old man sentenced to 3 years in jail for molesting two girls in southern Vietnam
But eyewitnesses said he sexually abused seven children.
November 18, 2017 | 11:57 am GMT+7
Pedophiles are increasingly on the prowl in Vietnam: police
A 30 percent rise in abuse cases has prompted police to warn families of the risks.
July 28, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Cardinal Pell on his way home to Australia to face abuse charges - media
He is due to appear in a Melbourne court on July 26.
July 09, 2017 | 09:19 am GMT+7
10-yr-old Vietnamese girl pregnant following multiple rape ordeal
Her grandmother brought her a pregnancy test kit after she missed her period.
March 30, 2017 | 10:38 pm GMT+7
Report says 1,100 complaints of child abuse made against Australia's Anglican church
'Anglicans have been truly shocked and dismayed (by) the scope of our failure to tackle child sexual abuse within the Church.'
March 17, 2017 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
Disturbing video exposes violent feeding at Saigon kindergarten
Two women are seen slapping babies when they refuse to swallow food.
March 16, 2017 | 04:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese lawyer calls for chemical castration to punish pedophiles
Failure to punish pedophiles has caused public outcry.
March 15, 2017 | 08:35 pm GMT+7
New project tackles violence against children in Vietnam
About 3,000-4,000 Vietnamese children are suffering from abuse and maltreatment every year, according to World Vision Vietnam.
January 07, 2017 | 03:17 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter