Samurai's of all ages fight it out in Tokyo

By Reuters May 2, 2016 | 06:48 pm GMT+7

Samurai's of all ages battle it out in a game of soft sword tag in Tokyo.



Hundreds participate in a soft sword game of tag in Tokyo.



Players use their swords to try to remove plastic balls Velcroed to their opponents arms.



There is no age limit to the game.



This year's final contestants were two women, but time ran out, and the match was declared a draw.