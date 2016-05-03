Leicester City fans celebrate winning the English Premier League title

Leicester City fans celebrate their team winning the Premier League title as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea.



Leicester City supporters erupted into cheers of jubilation when their team's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday (May 2) as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea handing the underdogs the trophy in one of the greatest sporting achievements of modern times.



The result provoked an outpouring of celebration in the provincial English city, as the city's biggest party began in earnest.



Goals from Tottenham's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min had looked like extending the title race to the penultimate week of what has been an unforgettable season.



However, Gary Cahill gave Chelsea a lifeline just before the hour and substitute Eden Hazard's superb 83rd minute equaliser ended Spurs' slim title hopes to the delight of Leicester and their former Chelsea manager, Italian Claudio Ranieri.



With two games left, Leicester are seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham and Saturday's home match against Everton will include a glorious lap of honour.



Unfashionable Leicester, 5000-1 outsiders at the start of the season, are English champions for the first time and become the first team to win a maiden English title since Nottingham Forest in 1977-78, having left the likes of Manchester City and United, Chelsea and Arsenal in their wake.



Oddly the biggest match in Leicester's history was one they were not involved in as the final act of an absorbing title race was played out in west London between last year's champions and a Tottenham side who have refused to give up the chase.



But Ranieri's intrepid team had already done the damage, churning out results to stay top of the table since Jan. 23 while their rivals fell by the wayside.



Incredibly, Leicester spent half of last seas