VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Flame lands in troubled Brazil for 94-day relay to Games

By Reuters/Mana Rabiee   May 4, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
President Dilma Rousseff lit the Olympic torch in Brazil's capital and pledged that political turmoil engulfing her nation would not harm the first Games to be held in South America.
Tags: Olympic Rio Dilma Rousseff
View more

Sanders wins Indiana, sees path to 'upset' victory

Abu Sayyaf hostages in Philippines plead for help

Ted Cruz drops out, Trump soars from long-shot to presumptive Republican nominee

What goes into making the greatest creative teams in fashion?

 
go to top