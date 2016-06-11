VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Live grenade removed from soldier's face

By Reuters/Paul Chapman    June 11, 2016 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
Surgeons in Colombia successfully remove a live grenade embedded in the face of a soldier in an accident.
Tags: technology
 
View more

Orlando suspect purchased guns within past week

South Koreans march for gay pride

The fight against child labor

"The Voice" singer shot dead

 
go to top