Video

The fight against child labor

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   June 12, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Close to 170 million children globally are caught up in the perils of child labor, says a leading NGO ahead of World Day Against Child Labour as it also calls on companies to end the practice in their supply chains.
