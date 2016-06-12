The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
South Koreans march for gay pride
By
Reuters/Jillian Kitchener
June 12, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
More than ten thousand lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people (LGBT), along with their supporters, march through the streets of Seoul for the Korea Queer Culture Festival.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
LGBT
Seoul
protest
View more
Liam Hemsworth: "It would be wonderful to go hiking through Vietnam"
IS claims responsibility for Damascus bombings
Orlando reacts to massacre with outpouring of grief, support
Orlando suspect purchased guns within past week
Reading:
South Koreans march for gay pride
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World