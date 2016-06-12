South Koreans march for gay pride

VnExpress International
By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   June 12, 2016 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
More than ten thousand lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people (LGBT), along with their supporters, march through the streets of Seoul for the Korea Queer Culture Festival.
