VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Orlando suspect purchased guns within past week

By Reuters   June 13, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
Officials say Omar Mateen, the man suspected of the deadliest shooting spree in U.S. history, purchased the guns used in the attack legally within the past week.
Tags: Orlando City shooting gun LGBT
View more

Missing pilot and fighter jet in action during training exercise

Liam Hemsworth: "It would be wonderful to go hiking through Vietnam"

IS claims responsibility for Damascus bombings

Orlando reacts to massacre with outpouring of grief, support

 
go to top