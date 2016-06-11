VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

"The Voice" singer shot dead

By Reuters/Paul Chapman   June 11, 2016 | 10:41 pm GMT+7
Singer Christina Grimme, who gained fame as a contestant on the TV singing contest "The Voice" is shot dead at a concert in Orlando, Florida.
Tags: Christina Grimme The Voice
View more

Orlando reacts to massacre with outpouring of grief, support

Orlando suspect purchased guns within past week

South Koreans march for gay pride

The fight against child labor

 
go to top