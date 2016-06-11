The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Hundreds flee in chaos from 20-story building fire in Saigon
23 Mar 2018
Self-made firefighting tricycle battles blazes in Saigon's alley matrix
22 Mar 2018
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
22 Mar 2018
Video captures Vietnamese bus driver busy doing paperwork at the wheel
21 Mar 2018
Hue deploys endangered timber for Perfume River walkway
20 Mar 2018
"The Voice" singer shot dead
By
Reuters/Paul Chapman
June 11, 2016 | 10:41 pm GMT+7
Singer Christina Grimme, who gained fame as a contestant on the TV singing contest "The Voice" is shot dead at a concert in Orlando, Florida.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Christina Grimme
The Voice
View more
Orlando reacts to massacre with outpouring of grief, support
Orlando suspect purchased guns within past week
South Koreans march for gay pride
The fight against child labor
Reading:
"The Voice" singer shot dead
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World