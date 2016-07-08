VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Blast injures 25 on Taiwan passenger train

By Reuters/Diane Hodges    July 8, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
Police in Taiwan are investigating the cause of an explosion on a train at a railway station in the capital, Taipei, that injured 21 people.
Tags: taiwan blast train
 
View more

HCMC parents camp for 18 hours outside kindergarten

Forgotten hot springs left bubbling away in Khanh Hoa

Dallas remains shaken by police killings

Cai Chien Island: into the jungle and out to the sea

 
go to top