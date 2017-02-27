The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
blast
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Dozens dead in attacks on Burkina military HQ, French embassy
Eight members of the armed forces were killed by the blast and the parallel attack on the French embassy, while 80 were wounded.
Two dead, 22 hurt from bomb blast in northeast Myanmar city Lashio
Lashio is in Myanmar’s restive Shan State where several ethnic insurgent groups are fighting the military.
40 dead, dozens wounded in multiple Kabul blasts
Official said blasts aimed at the Shiite Tabayan cultural center.
December 28, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Blast rocks Chinese megaport city, two dead
The local authorites have yet to provide details about what may have caused the incident.
November 26, 2017 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Suicide bomber kills four near US embassy in Kabul [graphic]
The blast happened at a time when many officials were expected to be collecting their salaries ahead of this week's Eid holiday.
August 29, 2017 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Huge bomb blast kills 80, wounds hundreds in Afghan capital
The explosion is one of the deadliest in Kabul and coming at the start of the holy month of Ramadan.
May 31, 2017 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
At least 19 dead in blast at Ariana Grande concert in British arena
British police is treating it as a 'terrorist incident'.
May 23, 2017 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Bomb at hospital in Thailand wounds 24 - police
A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup.
May 22, 2017 | 04:29 pm GMT+7
Explosion at Egypt Nile Delta church kills at least 25, injures 60
There was no immediate claim of responsibility and the cause of the blast.
April 09, 2017 | 09:41 pm GMT+7
Blasts in St Petersburg metro stations kill 10 - authorities
Russia's security services have previously said they had foiled "terrorist attacks" on Moscow's public transport system by militants.
April 03, 2017 | 08:04 pm GMT+7
Indonesian police shoot bomber after explosion in Bandung city
'Possibly' part of a radical network linked to Islamic State, police said.
February 27, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Mexico fireworks market blast kills at least 27, hurts scores
The blast was the third to strike the popular San Pablito marketplace in just over a decade.
December 21, 2016 | 08:20 am GMT+7
Ten killed in powerful blast in China
A powerful explosion ripped through a building in a northern Chinese city on Monday, killing 10 people and injuring more than 150.
October 25, 2016 | 09:15 am GMT+7
One killed, several hurt in suspected Japan suicide blast
A suicide note was found inside a sock of the retired soldier who is believed to have killed himself in the blast.
October 23, 2016 | 11:30 pm GMT+7
Oil refinery explodes in Nanjing, China
No casualties have been reported.
October 09, 2016 | 05:36 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter