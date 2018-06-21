Two men suspected in bomb blasts at Saigon police station

A screen shot from CCTV camera shows two male suspects in bomb blasts at a HCMC police station on Wednesday.

Police in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Binh District said on Thursday they were following up on camera footage of two men who passed a police station just before it was rocked by a couple of explosions on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the afternoon at the Ward 12 police station on Truong Chinh Street.

One female officer was injured in the blasts and several motorbikes in the building were damaged.

Camera footage shows a man riding pillion on a motorbike hopping off as it passed the police station, and apparently throwing an unidentified object into the station before getting back on the bike and escaping.

The two men on the bike were wearing masks, jeans and sneakers.

Soon after they passed the station, there were two blasts.

Dust and debris scatter at a police station in HCMC after two bomb blasts on Wednesday. Photo acquired by VnExpress

People in the neighborhood confirmed they saw the two men near the office around the time the incident happened.

Ho Chi Minh City police spokesman Nguyen Sy Quang said the police are still investigating the explosions.