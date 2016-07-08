The most read Vietnamese newspaper
taiwan
Taiwan president pledges to defend freedoms despite China pressure
Taiwan leader vows to defend democratic rights and freedom while China considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province.
Google to buy part of Taiwan smartphone maker HTC for $1.1 bn
HTC, once a star of the intensely competitive smartphone sector, has been struggling in the face of stiff ...
Blast injures 25 on Taiwan passenger train
Police in Taiwan are investigating the cause of an explosion on a train at a railway station in the capital, Taipei, that injured 21 people.
July 08, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
