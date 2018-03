Cai Chien Island: into the jungle and out to the sea

By VnExpress July 8, 2016 | 08:44 pm GMT+7

Quang Ninh Province has more to offer than just Ha Long Bay.



To reach Cai Chien Island, you can take a Ha Noi- Mong Cai bus and ask it to stop in Hai Ha District. Take a taxi to Phu Hai Port where they sell boat tickets to the island.