U.S., Nordic nations agree sanctions against Russia should continue

By Reuters   May 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that he and leaders from five Nordic nations agreed on the need to maintain sanctions against Russia
