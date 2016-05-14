What to do when your flight is delayed

VnExpress International
By Youtube/Huy Ta   May 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
A video posted by a Facebook user in Vietnam just went viral after 16 hours, showing a group of young people who appeared to be at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, enjoying their time on the airport's moving sidewalk. So far it has attracted half a million views with thousands of comments and shares on Facebook and Youtube. “When your flight delay, with special guys you can do many things to ignore the boring time. […] Try it someday, guys!” the caption reads.
