sanction
Sort by: Newest

Iran says it can discuss other issues if nuclear deal successful

Britain, France and Germany are working on a plan to address Iran's ballistic missile tests and its regional influence while preserving the 2015 ...

Iran rules out any change to nuclear accord

'It doesn't make any difference. We have been under U.S. sanctions for the last 40 years.'

South Korea seizes another ship suspected of transferring oil to North Korea

The ship can carry 5,100 tons of oil and has a crew mostly from China and Myanmar.
December 31, 2017 | 05:24 pm GMT+7

Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea: sources

China on Friday also denied reports it had been illicitly selling oil products to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. 
December 30, 2017 | 08:58 am GMT+7

US sanctions North Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediate

Washington has said that all options, including military ones, are on the table in dealing with North Korea.
December 27, 2017 | 09:11 am GMT+7

North Korea likely to pursue talks, South says in rosy New Year forecast

'North Korea will seek negotiation with United States, while continuing to pursue its effort to be recognized as a de facto nuclear-possessing country.'
December 26, 2017 | 04:09 pm GMT+7

UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on North Korea over missile test

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Friday for its Nov. 29 intercontinental ballistic missile test.
December 23, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7

UN to vote on new N.Korea sanctions targeting oil

The measure would ban the supply of nearly 90 percent of refined oil products to North Korea 
December 22, 2017 | 03:42 pm GMT+7

Japan expands sanctions aimed at N. Korea

'The sanctions must be having an impact,' Abe said.
December 15, 2017 | 08:53 pm GMT+7

Squeezed by sanctions, N. Korea firm hawks cancer cures

A $50 root to 'cure' cancer.
December 01, 2017 | 04:20 pm GMT+7

US sanctions 13 Chinese and N.Korean organizations

Companies that have done trades with N.Korea are on the list. 
November 22, 2017 | 09:43 am GMT+7

North Korea rules out negotiations on nuclear weapons

N.Korea plans 'ultimate completion' of nuclear force as deterrent, claiming 'We are ready' for new sanctions by Trump administration. 
November 18, 2017 | 09:22 am GMT+7

China's Sept imports from N.Korea down 37.9 pct as UN sanctions bite

The sharp decline in imports in September compares to a 1 percent drop in August.
October 13, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up

'We don't do politics, we do art.' 
October 04, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7

North Korea accuses US of blocking development

The U.S. 'is trying to destroy modern civilization and to plunge this world into the medieval darkness.'
October 04, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7
