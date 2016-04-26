Formosa tries to justify mass fish deaths in central Vietnam

Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Vietnam's central over the last two weeks. The finger of blame is being pointed at industrial wastewater discharged from Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Taiwan's Formosa, in the north-central province of Ha Tinh. A VTC14 reporter had a quick interview with Formosa's PR Director Hung Nghiep to ask his opinion on the environmental impact the plant is having on the surrounding sea.