Tag
fish
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
In Saigon, fish stalls pull an all-nighter for God of Wealth Day
Grilled blotched snakehead are a must if you're fishing for a prosperous new year.
Vietnam complains to WTO about US fish tariffs
The U.S. has 60 days to settle the complaint, or Vietnam could ask the WTO to adjudicate.
Finger of suspicion points to wastewater plant after fish die en masse in central Vietnam
Over 100 tons of fish have turned belly up in fish cages along a river in Da Nang.
July 19, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Hot and steamy: The delicious semi-dried fish of central Vietnam
For generations, Vietnamese fishing villages have turned to creative ways to stretch the shelf life of their catch.
June 26, 2017 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Venom of tiny fish could lead to new pain treatments
It acts like heroin or morphine.
April 01, 2017 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
Welcome to Can Tho 'flying fish orchestra'
In this farm, in Mekong Delta's Can Tho City, fish are trained to fly.
December 15, 2016 | 06:16 pm GMT+7
Seafood lovers, choose wisely
You'd better stay away from species living near the seabed within 20 nautical miles of the four central provinces affected by mass fish deaths in Vietnam: Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, ...
September 23, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam investigating new fish deaths
Vietnam is investigating new mass fish deaths along its central coast.
September 16, 2016 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
Taiwan urges to investigate Formosa over Vietnam fish deaths
Taiwanese lawmakers urged the government Thursday to investigate local conglomerate Formosa's possible role in mass fish deaths in Vietnam, as activists said industrial pollution ...
June 17, 2016 | 09:47 am GMT+7
U.S.-based reactionary group behind mass fish death rallies in Saigon: police
Police in Ho Chi Minh City have concluded that the mass protests that broke out in the city center on May 1 and May 8 were incited by Viet Tan, an exile reactionary organization ...
May 15, 2016 | 07:44 am GMT+7
Formosa tries to justify mass fish deaths in central Vietnam
Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Vietnam's central over the last two weeks. The finger of blame is being pointed at industrial wastewater discharged from Hung Nghiep ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
