Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

This can be seen on Man Thai Beach in the central city nestling at the foot of Son Tra Mountain. The men reel the net into shore collecting fish on the way.
The Son Tra mountain range blocks the wind and keeps the sea calm, making things easy for the fishermen.
The technique might be part of local fishermen’s daily life, but becomes a work of art when seen through a camera.
The fishing is done early in the morning. If there is a reasonable haul in their first attempt, the fishermen continue to cast the net.
The work is done by around 15 people. It takes around two hours, including for some of them to row their boat out to sea to set up the net.
The net is taken out more than a kilometer into the sea. On the shore, the fishermen divide themselves into two teams and hold one end each to haul the net in.
Women get baskets ready to collect the freshly caught fish. They share the catch and take the fish home or sell it to people visiting the beach.