Places

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

By Huynh Phuong   July 7, 2020 | 07:25 pm GMT+7
A fishing technique that involves a large number of men standing on a beach in Da Nang City and hauling in a giant net is quite a spectacle.
This can be seen on Man Thai Beach in the central city nestling at the foot of Son Tra Mountain. The men reel the net into shore collecting fish on the way.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

The Son Tra mountain range blocks the wind and keeps the sea calm, making things easy for the fishermen.

The technique might be part of local fishermen’s daily life, but becomes a work of art when seen through a camera.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

The fishing is done early in the morning. If there is a reasonable haul in their first attempt, the fishermen continue to cast the net.

The work is done by around 15 people. It takes around two hours, including for some of them to row their boat out to sea to set up the net.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

The net is taken out more than a kilometer into the sea. On the shore, the fishermen divide themselves into two teams and hold one end each to haul the net in.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

The fishermen are quick and nimble.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

The net has been pulled ashore with fish.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

Women get baskets ready to collect the freshly caught fish. They share the catch and take the fish home or sell it to people visiting the beach.

Trawling from shore, a work of art in Da Nang

On lucky days the fishermen said they can catch hundreds of kilograms of "high-value" fish.

The technique has been in use for many generations here.

Photos by Pham Phung

Man Thai beach

Da Nang City

fishing life

fishermen

net

fish

 

