mass fish deaths
Vietnam arrests man linked to Formosa protest for inciting social unrest
The man has allegedly spread 'false messages' and incited violence.
Vietnamese officials rebuked in Formosa’s pollution disaster
The officials have been held responsible for toxic waste discharges that killed tons of fish earlier this year.
Official blames Ba Ria fish kill on rain
Farmers say seafood processors dumped untreated waste into the Cha Va River in the southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province; they've done it before.
October 18, 2016 | 11:32 am GMT+7
Seafood lovers, choose wisely
You'd better stay away from species living near the seabed within 20 nautical miles of the four central provinces affected by mass fish deaths in Vietnam: Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, ...
September 23, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province to issue toxic seafood list amid post-disaster health scare
It's taken authorities five months to let people know what is and what is not safe to eat.
September 23, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam unveals plan for inspecting seafood affected by toxic spill
The agriculture ministry will monitor the quality of seafood in four affected central provinces.
September 21, 2016 | 06:26 am GMT+7
Health warning for fish from central Vietnam adds to uncertainty after toxic spill
Officials continue to ask consumers to avoid certain seafood products.
September 20, 2016 | 12:13 pm GMT+7
No fish, no school: 1,000 students forced to stay at home in central Vietnam
Fishermen are demanding authorities pay school fees after mass fish deaths.
September 06, 2016 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
Compensation from Taiwanese fish killer to reach Vietnamese fishermen next month
The toxic disaster has hit at least 200,000 people in central Vietnam, including about 41,000 fishermen.
September 02, 2016 | 03:35 pm GMT+7
Taiwanese fish killer completes $500 million compensation package
Works on how to allocate the compensation package are still under way.
August 31, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Taiwanese company fined for throwing dead pigs into Vietnam river
The dead pigs kill tons of fish in Saigon River.
August 13, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam province launches criminal probe into Formosa-related waste burial
Yet another fine has been levied on the Taiwanese mass fish killer Formosa Ha Tinh Steel.
August 03, 2016 | 06:48 am GMT+7
Formosa pays Vietnam first $250 mln fish death compensation
The remaining half of the $500 million compensation pledged by Formosa is expected to be paid next month.
July 30, 2016 | 07:42 am GMT+7
Toxic disaster from Taiwanese company affects 200,000 people: Vietnam gov't
Around 41,000 fishermen to receive compensation in August.
July 29, 2016 | 10:40 am GMT+7
Vietnam lawmaker calls for parliamentary investigation of Taiwanese fish killer
A raft of violations reflects Formosa's 'disregard for the interest of the Vietnamese'.
July 21, 2016 | 07:40 am GMT+7
