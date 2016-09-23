Seafood lovers, choose wisely

VnExpress International
By Viet Chung   September 23, 2016 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
You'd better stay away from species living near the seabed within 20 nautical miles of the four central provinces affected by mass fish deaths in Vietnam: Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.
