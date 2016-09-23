Vietnam province to issue toxic seafood list amid post-disaster health scare

Authorities in the central province of Ha Tinh will distribute a list of 154 types of seafood caught from the seabed within 13.5 nautical miles of the central coast that health officials are warning locals to avoid.

The list will be posted at fishing ports and markets in the province, Nguyen Cong Hoang, director of Ha Tinh's Aquaculture Division, told VnExpress on Thursday.

The move comes after the Health Ministry on Tuesday warned the public against eating deep-sea marine life caught within 13.5 nautical miles of the provinces of Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue in the wake of the infamous toxic spill in April.

Illustrated by VnExpress/Viet Chung

The Vietnamese government announced on June 30 that the Vietnamese unit of Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics Group was responsible for discharging toxic chemicals from its steel plant into the ocean, killing marine life and poisoning fish in the four central provinces.

The steel plant took responsibility for the disaster in June and pledged to pay $500 million to clean up the pollution and compensate those affected.

Related news:

> Vietnam unveals plan for inspecting seafood affected by toxic spill