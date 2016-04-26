VnExpress International
Red streaks of sea water found near Taiwanese fish killer's plant in Vietnam

Authorities say a similar phenomenon observed near Formosa's plant last month was caused by organic pollution.

Vietnam confirms wastewater from Taiwanese fish killer meets environmental standards

The environment ministry has set up two stations to monitor wastewater discharged from Formosa Ha Tinh's plant.

Taiwanese fish killer completes $500 million compensation package

Works on how to allocate the compensation package are still under way.
August 31, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s police investigate provincial agencies following Formosa incident

Environment and tax officials in the central province of Ha Tinh are among those under investigation.
July 05, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7

Formosa blames subcontractors for causing mass fish deaths

In a letter sent to staff on Thursday, Chen Yuan Cheng, president of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp. blamed subcontractors on the project for causing the mass fish deaths in central ...
June 30, 2016 | 05:16 pm GMT+7

Formosa tries to justify mass fish deaths in central Vietnam

Thousands of dead fish have been washing up on Vietnam's central over the last two weeks. The finger of blame is being pointed at industrial wastewater discharged from Hung Nghiep ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
 
