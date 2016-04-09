VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Coffee with a side of religion at a cafe in Tokyo

By Reuters   April 9, 2016 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Buddhist monks run a cafe in Tokyo to get the public interested in the religion in a more casual setting.
Tags: buddhism japan calligraphy cafe tokyo religion
 
View more

Eight-year-old driving car causes internet outrage

Iguanas: Exotic pets run wild in Vietnam

Wild elephant destroys motorbike

Vietnam’s biggest bamboo bridge

 
go to top