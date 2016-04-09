The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
buddhism
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire
Take a look at at a 35-ton copper statue in this revamped place of worship.
A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen
Leaving their youth behind, they brought home physical and emotional pains that could not be healed but only eased ...
A pint or a prayer? Monks in Japan put Buddhism on the menu
The hum of conversation and the clinking of spoons and coffee cups fills the wood-panelled cafe in a fashionable Tokyo neighbourhood as more than a dozen customers sip drinks and ...
April 09, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7
Coffee with a side of religion at a cafe in Tokyo
Buddhist monks run a cafe in Tokyo to get the public interested in the religion in a more casual setting.
April 09, 2016 | 10:04 am GMT+7
