Saigon pagoda gets a facelift to give new home to relics of Buddhist monk who set himself on fire

Take a look at at a 35-ton copper statue in this revamped place of worship. 

A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen

Leaving their youth behind, they brought home physical and emotional pains that could not be healed but only eased ...

A pint or a prayer? Monks in Japan put Buddhism on the menu

The hum of conversation and the clinking of spoons and coffee cups fills the wood-panelled cafe in a fashionable Tokyo neighbourhood as more than a dozen customers sip drinks and ...
April 09, 2016 | 10:09 am GMT+7

Coffee with a side of religion at a cafe in Tokyo

Buddhist monks run a cafe in Tokyo to get the public interested in the religion in a more casual setting.
April 09, 2016 | 10:04 am GMT+7
 
