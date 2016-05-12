Ambassadors embark on five-day expedition into Son Doong Cave

The group of seven ambassadors to Vietnam and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State this morning started their first day of a five-day excursion into Son Doong, the world’s largest natural cave. The delegates from the U.S., Australia, the UK, Sweden, Italy, the Czech Republic and Argentina are going to spend five days exploring the cave. Joining them on the expedition are Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau from the Foreign Ministry’s Culture and UNESCO Department, and Duong Truong Thien Ly, 2nd runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2008.