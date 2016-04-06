The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Son Doong cave
British cave expert: 'Don't turn Vietnam's cave kingdom into Disneyland'
Howard Limbert, who helps put Vietnamese caves on the map, talks about preservation and the threats of development.
Three tourists fined for sneaking toward Son Doong Cave
The three men hoped to trek into the world's largest cave without porters, guides or tickets.
Ambassadors embark on five-day expedition into Son Doong Cave
The group of seven ambassadors to Vietnam and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State this morning started their first day of a five-day excursion into Son Doong, the world’s ...
May 12, 2016 | 02:41 pm GMT+7
Son Doong nominated as world largest natural cave
The Vietnam Book of Records (VietKings) is filing application for the World Records Union (WorldKings) to recognise Son Doong Cave as the largest natural cave in the world.
April 06, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
