VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Ambassador to Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Ambassadors embark on five-day expedition into Son Doong Cave

The group of seven ambassadors to Vietnam and the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State this morning started their first day of a five-day excursion into ...
 
go to top