Brazil Senate puts Rousseff on trial

By Reuters/Jillian Kitchener   May 13, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7
With a vote of 55-22, Brazil's Senate puts President Dilma Rousseff on trial for disguising the size of the government's budget deficit in the lead-up to her re-election.
