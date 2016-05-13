VnExpress International
Four suspected bomb makers killed in blast in Turkey -sources

By Reuters/Deborah Lutterbeck    May 13, 2016 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Four suspected bomb makers killed, 17 people hurt in an explosion in mainly Kurdish southeast city of Diyarbakir.
Tags: Turkey bomb Kurd
