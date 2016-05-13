VnExpress International
Children led screaming from school after crane truck topples inches from classroom

By Hai Hieu   May 13, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
The incident happened at 9:30am on the construction site of the Toplife Tower project in District 10. Without warning, the crane suddenly toppled into the pre-school and landed just 20cm from a classroom.
