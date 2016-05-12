The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
kindergarten
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Two babysitters face jail time for abusing 20 children at Saigon kindergarten
Video footage that went viral last November shows the women beating the children at a daycare center.
Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal: Xinhua
Police are checking allegations that children were 'reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given ...
Shocking footage of Saigon kindergarten principal threatening to throw kid out of window
The helpless toddler was held upside down next to a classroom window because she wasn't eating her lunch.
February 17, 2017 | 07:40 pm GMT+7
300 kindergarten children flee factory inferno in southern Vietnam
A blaze at a sofa factory threatened to spread to a nearby school.
July 29, 2016 | 02:27 pm GMT+7
HCMC parents camp for 18 hours outside kindergarten
Low acceptance rate forces parents of pre-school kids to camp overnight outside a public kindergarten in Thu Duc District, HCMC.
July 13, 2016 | 08:33 am GMT+7
HCMC parents sleep at kindergarten gate to submit applications
They fret about their kids being elbowed out.
July 11, 2016 | 01:03 pm GMT+7
Children led screaming from school after crane truck topples inches from classroom
The incident happened at 9:30am on the construction site of the Toplife Tower project in District 10. Without warning, the crane suddenly toppled into the pre-school and landed ...
May 13, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported
A construction crane toppled into a kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City and narrowly missed a classroom this morning, leaving dozens of children and teachers in panic.
May 12, 2016 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter