VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

3-year-old recovering after 8-hour ordeal in school bus

By Thanh Hang, Le Nga   September 16, 2019 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
3-year-old recovering after 8-hour ordeal in school bus
The Do Re Mi Kindergarten in Bac Ninh Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Hang.

A 3-year-old boy left alone in a school bus for 8 hours in Bac Ninh is recovering from heat stroke, fever and dehydration.

Nguyen Tan Loi, a student of the Do Re Mi Kindergarten in Tien Du District in the northern province of Bac Ninh was found unconscious on the floor of a bus at about 3:45 p.m. last Friday.

The bus, driven by Nguyen Cong Ty, 43, set out at 6:30 a.m. to pick up nine children. Only eight were dropped off at the kindergarten at 8 a.m, leaving Loi alone in it.

The bus was then parked in front of the kindergarten till the afternoon. A window remained open 10 cm wide during the eight hours Loi was left alone in it, local reports said.

Loi was taken to Hanoi's Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, where Doctor Ta Anh Tuan, head of its Intensive Care Unit, said the boy had suffered heat stroke, panic, fever, hypoglycemia and dehydration. Loi had regained consciousness as of Monday, but is still being treated for pneumonia symptoms.

The kindergarten, owned by 42-year-old Duong Thi Hop, Ty’s wife, was suspended by the Hoan Son Commune People’s Committee on Monday.

Police are investigating the case. The shocking neglect comes barely a month after 6-year-old Le Hoang Long, a student of the Gateway International School in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district, died after allegedly being abandoned in his school bus for nine hours.

The cause of death was determined to be respiratory failure and heat stroke, but his family’s lawyers have demanded that authorities provide more details and clarifications.

Two people, the bus’s monitor and driver, are being investigated for involuntary manslaughter while the school’s responsibility is yet to be ascertained, according to authorities.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Bac Ninh kindergarten bus school bus abandoned Do Re Mi kindergartener
 
Read more
Short circuit caused Hanoi warehouse fire: ministry

Short circuit caused Hanoi warehouse fire: ministry

Three Chinese held in Vietnam for ATM thefts

Three Chinese held in Vietnam for ATM thefts

Vietnam to build conservation areas for endangered turtles

Vietnam to build conservation areas for endangered turtles

Vietnam, China jointly investigate Chinese-run drug ring

Vietnam, China jointly investigate Chinese-run drug ring

Police rescue 40 stolen dogs in central Vietnam

Police rescue 40 stolen dogs in central Vietnam

Three Japanese firms blacklisted after duping foreign interns, including Vietnamese

Three Japanese firms blacklisted after duping foreign interns, including Vietnamese

Teenagers arrested for groping, robbing British woman in Hoi An

Teenagers arrested for groping, robbing British woman in Hoi An

 
go to top