Tag crane
Crane collapse kills student in central Vietnam

Authorities in Nghe An Province are investigating why the tower crane collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Children led screaming from school after crane truck topples inches from classroom

The incident happened at 9:30am on the construction site of the Toplife Tower project in District 10. Without ...

Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

A construction crane toppled into a kindergarten in Ho Chi Minh City and narrowly missed a classroom this morning, leaving dozens of children and teachers in panic.
May 12, 2016 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
 
