Crane truck topples into HCM City pre-school; no injuries reported

The incident happened at 9:30am on the construction site of the Toplife Tower project in District 10. Without warning, the crane suddenly toppled into the pre-school and landed just 20cm from a classroom.

The children screamed in panic as the collision shook the building before being escorted to safety by their teachers. No injuries were reported.

Parents hastily picked their children up from the school after hearing the news. Photo by Hai Hieu.

“I saw the crane swing back and forth before it collapsed. I didn't really pay much attention to it until I heard a very loud bang. Many people panicked. I saw dust flying through the air and heard screaming from the school,” said a woman who witnessed the incident from across the street. “I was afraid that something might have happened to the kids and was trying to help, but then I saw the teachers leading them to safety."

Many parents rushed to the school to pick up their children, but were met by a blockade that surrounded the area.

The toppled crane truck at the scene. Photo by Hai Hieu.

According to the project investor, the crane encountered technical problems while operating and tilted, causing it to collapse into the pre-school. “This is an unwanted incident. Fortunately, it did not cause any casualties. We are working to fix the damage,” said a company representative.

Local authorities are working with related parties to investigate the cause.