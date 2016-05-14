VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Polish train conductor dashes past passengers warning of imminent crash

By Reuters   May 14, 2016 | 09:39 am GMT+7
Video released by a Polish regional train company shows one of their drivers running through a carriage to warn passengers of an impending crash with a truck
Tags: train crash Poland
View more

China's Cultural Revolution curios

What to do when your flight is delayed

U.S., Nordic nations agree sanctions against Russia should continue

White House issues "guidance" on transgender bathrooms

 
go to top